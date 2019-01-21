Tributes stream in for former VOC intern Zubair Esau

Condolences and tributes have come streaming in for former VOC intern Zubair Esau, one of the youngest cast members in The Unwanted Guest theatre production 2017.

The 18-year-old passed away in a tragic collision in Green point on Sunday, in a sedan which collided with a motorcycle. The accident also claimed the lives of a 3-year old boy and the 33-year-old motorcyclist.

He was the son of former VOC presenter Ghikmah Esau and shared her passion for radio, interning at VOC from the age of 15. Zubair displayed great confidence and ambition, with staff members noting his high level of respect, maturity and consistent positivity.

He was known to be an excellent student and matriculated last year, passing with five distinctions.

Playwright Najma Mohamed explained that Zubair came to VOC in 2017 wanting to volunteer to complete work for Life Orientation. She immediately picked up on his talent and roped him in to stay longer.

“He was always there always early. He would skate from Brooklyn to Salt River and was always there to help everyone. He was the most amazing actor and hands on person in the cast,” said Mohammed.

Mohamed along with countless others, sent her heartfelt condolences to his family who will be kept in our duas.

“Allah knows best, He is the best of planners but we are heartbroken and grieving with his family right now.”

Among his passions were cycling,

Shafiq Sedick described the young man as ambitious and talented.

“A message for all youngsters out there to take from Zubair; reach for your goals and don’t ever hold back,” said Sedick.

“To his parents, yes you have lost a beautiful and loving young man but Allah knows what is in your heart and how He will solve it In Shaa Allah.”

VOC Technician Abidah Dixon Mohammed shared the same sentiment, saying she was impressed with his voice the moment he walked in.

“He was a brilliant young man, always very sweet.”

VOC Producer and close friend Quanita Satadien, also expressed how positive and youthful he was.

“We were seven years apart but we just clicked. Zubair always added a youthfulness to rehearsals, he just added this extra excitement. As young as he was, he was so mature. He is definitely going to be missed.”

Fellow cast member and producer Widaad Petersen also highlighted that “he was always very helpful and wanting to do more than just his role.”

Zubair is survived by his parents and wife whom he married in August last year.

Staff members will remember his friendly and outgoing personality.

We make dua that the deceased is granted Jannah-tul-Firdous, may Allah grant the family sabr and contentment In Shaa Allah, Ameen.

