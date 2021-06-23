Tsogo Sun Hotels announced as Official Hotel Partner of 2021 Lions Series

Share this article

















SA Rugby and the British & Irish Lions have announced on Monday Tsogo Sun Hotels as the Official Hotel Partner of the 2021 Lions Tour to South Africa.

Tsogo Sun Hotels, who have a portfolio of more than 100 outstanding hotels across South Africa, Africa, the Seychelles and the Middle East, will provide accommodation to both the Lions and the Springbok squads, in Johannesburg and Cape Town, throughout the eagerly awaited 2021 Lions Series. Tsogo Sun Hotels offers unparalleled variety, footprint and scale with a selection of restaurants and bars, as well as extensive conferencing and banqueting facilities.

The British & Irish Lions arrive in South Africa on Sunday 27 June, where a tailored experience will be enjoyed for the duration of their stay, ensuring players accommodation, food and beverage as well as physical therapy needs are met in preparation for each match.

Marcel von Aulock, Tsogo Sun Hotels CEO, said: “Sport is part of Tsogo Sun Hotels’ DNA, from partnering with the likes of the 1995 Rugby World Cup, 2010 FIFA World Cup, to accommodating various school, provincial and national sports teams throughout the years.

“We are delighted to be selected as the Official Hotel Partner of the Lions Series 2021, hosting the Lions as well as the Springboks. The group has been a big supporter of South African sports since inception over 50 years ago, and it gives us great pride to once again extend our warmth and hospitality to the international rugby body.”

Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby, said: “Our partnership with Tsogo Sun Hotels goes back many years and we’re delighted to be able to continue on this road with them for the Lions Series.

“In many ways, this is an extraordinary tour with very high demands and Tsogo Sun Hotels have gone out of their way to ensure the teams’ needs are met, as well as those of everyone else involved in the series.”

Ben Calveley, Managing Director for The British & Irish Lions, commented: “We are delighted to have agreed a partnership with Tsogo Sun Hotels as the countdown to the Tour approaches. Tsogo Sun Hotels are renowned for comfort, intuitive service, and characteristic African warmth. I am sure the Lions touring party will feel like they are staying in a home away from home – we can’t wait to check-in.”

Source : Fatima Said and SA Rugby Communications