Two killed after being hit by a train in the WC

Two people have been killed and another wounded by Metrorail trains during separate incidents in the Western Cape on Tuesday afternoon.

Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said two young boys were struck on the tracks between Bonteheuwel and Netreg stations.

“The 14-year-old boy was knocked by the train while the 12-year-old boy narrowly missed being knocked. This is yet another sad and traumatic incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and we will ensure that a thorough investigation is done.”

Scott said another person was fatally struck at the Du Toit train station near Stellenbosch. Both incidents happened between 2.30pm and 3.30pm.

Scott urges pedestrians to practice caution when crossing at railway lines.

“We also reiterate our pleas during safety campaigns that children must be made aware of the dangers of crossing railway lines. We impress upon all users to please use overhead bridges or the underpasses to prevent such tragic incidents,” she stressed.

”

Share this article









11 Shares

Comments

comments