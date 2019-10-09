Powerful typhoon threatens World Cup Rugby games’ cancellation

Share this article

















The organisers of the Rugby World Cup are monitoring a powerful typhoon forming to the south of Japan which could bring fierce winds and torrential rain over the weekend.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency said it expects Typhoon Hagibis to be the strongest to hit Japan this year.

The storm may hit the southern island of Kyushu on Saturday when Ireland and Samoa are expected to play in Fukuoka. Wales and Uruguay are expected to go to battle in Kunamoto the next day.

The category five super typhoon was heading toward an area that includes Yokohama on Wednesday afternoon.

The World Rugby organisation’s official position is that any game cancelled due to bad weather will be registered as a scoreless draw with both sides awarded two points.

There has been concern that organisers may be forced into taking the unprecedented step of cancelling both games on Saturday and Sunday. Both matches were among the most in-demand when tickets went on sale.

However, there is hope that the matches will go ahead at alternative venues.

World Rugby and other World Cup organizers have indicated their intention to hold an emergency press conference on Thursday afternoon.

VOC

Share this article

















Comments

comments