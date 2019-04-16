Ustadh Wahaj Tarin to deliver public talk in Cape Town

Australian motivational speaker Ustadh Wahaj Tarin has touched down in the city for the Cape Town leg of his first South African tour. Ustadh Wahaj will deliver a live talk from Masjidul Furqaan (Islamia) after Esha on Tuesday evening, to be broadcast live on VOC and ITV.

Ustadh Wahaj graduated as an extractive metallurgist and holds a master’s degree in business administration. His passion for faith-based education has led him to be the Dean of Students at the Australian Islamic College, the President of Islamic Motivations, conductor of weekly halaqas and one of our communities prolific khateebs.

Ustadh Wahaj Tarin has gained popularity around the world as a faith based motivational speaker and an educational leader. He sits on many advisory committees and informs key decisions of political, educational leaders.

Many will recall Ustadh Wahaj from a famous video clip in which he compared the Beloved Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) to be more beautiful than the moon.

To follow his motivational talks, visit his Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/pg/ustadhwahajtarin/about/

