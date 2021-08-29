Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation calls for national GBV council

Share this article

















Dozens of protestors marched from the Clareinch post office to Parliament in cape town yesterday, to demand government take action against gender-based violence and the perpetrators thereof.

The Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation commemorated the life of the UCT student, with a memorial service outside the Claremont post office where she was raped and murdered by Luthando Botha two years ago. Activists say while her murderer is where he belongs, too many gbv survivors are being abandoned by the system and are still seeking justice.

Among the demands listed in a memorandum handed to Minister for Women in the Presidency, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, is the establishment of a National Council for Gender Based Violence and Femicide.

Other demands include tackling the DNA backlog, the conversion of the post office into a wellness centre for survivors and expediting the postponed trials of the suspects responsible for the murder of 7 year old Tazne Van Wyk and Belhar’s 18-year-old Jesse Hess, which are only due back in court next year.

VOC