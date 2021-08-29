Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation calls for national GBV council

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Dozens of protestors marched from the Clareinch post office to Parliament in cape town yesterday, to demand government take action against gender-based violence and the perpetrators thereof.

The Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation commemorated the life of the UCT student, with a memorial service outside the Claremont post office where she was raped and murdered by Luthando Botha two years ago. Activists say while her murderer is where he belongs, too many gbv survivors are being abandoned by the system and are still seeking justice.

Among the demands listed in a memorandum handed to Minister for Women in the Presidency, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, is the establishment of a National Council for Gender Based Violence and Femicide.

Other demands include tackling the DNA backlog, the conversion of the post office into a wellness centre for survivors and expediting the postponed trials of the suspects responsible for the murder of 7 year old Tazne Van Wyk and Belhar’s 18-year-old Jesse Hess, which are only due back in court next year.

VOC


Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.