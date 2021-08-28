The Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation is to host a campaign in memory of the University Cape Town (UC T) student who was murdered in Cape Town two years ago, calling for an end to gender-based violence.
The 19-year-old Uyinene Mrwetyana was raped and murdered at a post office in Claremont on August 24, 2019.
Her family has since established a foundation in her honour. The event is part of the foundation’s post office to parliament campaign to re-ignite action against gender-based violence.
The group is expected to gather at the Clareinch post office, and then proceed to Parliament where they will hand over a petition and postcards to a government representative.
In the video below Uyinene is laid to rest:
Source: SABC