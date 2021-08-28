The Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation is to host a campaign in memory of the University Cape Town (UC T) student who was murdered in Cape Town two years ago, calling for an end to gender-based violence.

The 19-year-old Uyinene Mrwetyana was raped and murdered at a post office in Claremont on August 24, 2019.

Her family has since established a foundation in her honour. The event is part of the foundation’s post office to parliament campaign to re-ignite action against gender-based violence.

The group is expected to gather at the Clareinch post office, and then proceed to Parliament where they will hand over a petition and postcards to a government representative.

Luyanda Botha, the man convicted of raping and murdering Uyinene, was sentenced to three life terms at the High Court in Cape Town in November two years ago. He will only be eligible for parole in 25 years’ time.

Uyinene’s rape and murder sparked nationwide protests against GBV. She has since become the face of anti-GBV demonstrations in the country.

During court proceedings, Botha confessed to killing Mrwetyana in August last year and pointed out the crime scene to the police. He allegedly lured her to the post office in Claremont after hours, where he attacked her.

Uyinene’s charred body was found in a shallow grave in Khayelitsha a week after she went missing.