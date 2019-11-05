Voice of the Cape

Uyinene Mrwetyana murder-accused to appear in court

The man accused of Uyinene Mrwetyana’s rape and murder is expected back in the Wynberg magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

The former post office employee can not be named due to a court order.

Mrwetyana disappeared on 24 August.

Her burnt body was found in a shallow grave, a few days later.

Police Minister Bheki Cele revealed gruesome details of her murder when he attended her funeral.

The man was convicted in 1998 of carjacking and given an eight-year sentence. He served five years while three years were suspended.

(SOURCE: eNCA)

