Various memorial services planned for Chester Williams

Various memorial services have been planned for former Springbok rugby player Chester Williams this coming week, but funeral arrangements have not yet been finalised.

WP Rugby has also conveyed its condolences to the Williams family.

He earned 63 caps for DHL Western Province between 1991 and 1998.

He made his Springbok debut against Argentine in 1993 and played 27 tests for South Africa.

Williams died of a suspected heart attack in Cape Town on Friday at the age of 49.

Meanwhile, his younger brother says he was the family’s pillar of strength. Emile Williams has described his brother as his role model.

“Chester was the one who put me through school, he was my mentor. If I need some advice he will always reply. This couple of months he sent me many messages to say he loved me and my sister, so it’s a tough time for the family. We gonna miss him. He’s always been my rock, I’ve always looked up to him.”

