VOC Bursary fund 2019 open to applications

In conjunction with the Muslim Broadcasting Corporation, VOC will invest into the education of the future generation by awarding bursaries to deserving students for a 13th year!

The bursaries are funded by profits of the annual VOC Festival and are NOT only for students studying journalism and media, but for a broad spectrum including Islamic studies.

Applicants are advised that bursaries are only allocated for fees and not for transport, accommodation, books. The funds will be paid into student account at your respective university or institute.

To apply, download the form at the link below and hand deliver it to VOCs offices.

We are situated at 2 Queenspark Avenue, Salt River, Cape Town.

Bursary Application MBC/VOC 2019

Also, be sure to check out the criteria below.

Bursary-Community-Criteria

Closing date is 11th January 2019

Share this article











Comments

comments