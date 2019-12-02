VOC bursary fund open for 2020 applications

Share this article

















In conjunction with the Muslim Broadcasting Corporation, VOC will invest in the education of future generations by awarding bursaries to select students!

The bursaries are not limited to students studying journalism and media.

However, applicants are advised that bursaries are only allocated for fees and therefore exclude transport, accommodation and books. The funds will be paid into your student account at your respective institution.

To apply, download the form by opening the link below:

Bursary Application MBC VOC NOV 2020 – Application form for University, University of Technology, Further Education & Training College or Islamic institution

View the criteria by clicking the link below:

BURSARY CRITERIA

PLEASE NOTE: ONLY WESTERN CAPE CANDIDATES MAY APPLY

Upon completion, return the form to:

The Bursary Department

2 Queens Park Ave, Salt River, 7925

P.O Box 16210, Vlaeberg 8018

NO EMAILED/FAX COPIES ACCEPTED

CLOSING DATE: FRIDAY 17 JANUARY 2020

