VOC hosts its first World Travel Expo

The Voice of the Cape is venturing out of its comfort zone to host its very first tourism exhibition, aimed at motivating Capetonians to get off the couch and explore the world. The World Travel Expo 2019 will bring together travel operators, tourism companies, forex traders and travel accessory vendors under one roof. The event takes place at the Moerats Events in Schaapkraal on the 26th – 27th October from 9am to 6pm, in association with Coca Cola Peninsula Beverages.

According to local travel operators, there’s been a significant spike in Cape Town Muslim travellers to countries abroad. However, international outbound travel is still challenging for most due to the exchange rates, the current economic climate and visa restrictions which makes it difficult for South Africans to travel overseas.

“We are encouraging our listeners to travel more…and to discover different cultures and societies. Travelling broadens the mind and opens up your world to new things,” says Mugammad Zain Majiet, who forms part of the marketing team for the expo.

Those consumed by ‘wanderlust’ will find some inspiration for their next destination and some good travel deals. The travel expo covers all one’s travel needs under one roof and includes information on hotels, tour and adventure companies and tourism boards such as Cape Town Tourism. Leading travel industry experts will be showcasing their travel products.

“We also understand that everyone is not by the means to travel abroad, but they still aspire to go for Hajj and Umrah. We therefore have Sahuc and Sathoa to take us through the latest developments in the industry,” says Majiet,

The event is free, and you stand in line to win a grand prize of a fully paid holiday for one person to Cambodia and Vietnam just by attending and completing a simple survey. The prize includes flights and accommodation.

“Along as you’re there [on either day] and you fill in the form, your name will be included in the draw, it’s that easy. So come and meet the voices behind our mics.”

The Expo will coincide on Sunday 27th October with VOC’s annual and highly anticipated Pink Hijab Day. VOC

