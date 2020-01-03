W Cape police out in full force for criminals

Share this article

















Members of the Anti-Gang Unit in Cape Town have arrested two suspects and seized three firearms in Kensington on Thursday.

Police spokesperson, Novella Potelwa, says police followed up on information about a shooting incident when they spotted two men fleeing the scene.

She says police discovered two pistols and a shotgun, as well as several rounds of ammunition. Police say the serial number of one of the pistols was filed off.

The suspects, aged 18 and 19, are facing charges linked to the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. They will appear in court soon.

Roadblocks

Meanwhile, 32 people have been arrested in the Western Cape since New Year’s Eve for driving under the influence of alcohol. The arrests were conducted during roadblocks.

102 vehicles were stopped and searched during a roadblock on the N9 near George, in conjunction with the Western Cape Provincial Traffic department.

Two vehicles were impounded and fines amounting to nearly R15 000 were issued for traffic-related offences.

(Source: SABC News)

Share this article

















Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments