WATCH: Man’s Tyger Valley flash mob marriage proposal goes viral

Meshach Marimuthu wanted to make a recent holiday to Cape Town memorable for his girlfriend, so he turned a script from a movie scene into reality.

Marimuthu, speaking to News24 on Wednesday, said he was looking to do something “unusual and unique” for his girlfriend Suemaya Adam of three years.

He reached out to the Phoenix Dance Company for assistance in putting together a flash mob and requested that they play Marry You by Bruno Mars.

“I like the song and thought it was perfect for the occasion,” he said.

Carina Cullen, the owner of the dance studio, said she was happy to help.

Cullen said they had limited time to put it together, but called on friends to learn the routine.

“We were so stressed that we didn’t have time to rehearse with him, because he didn’t want to make her suspicious and leave the hotel,” she said.

The plan went ahead and the flash mob was scheduled to start at 13:00 outside Cafe Bagaso.

Cullen said he was supposed to stand up to go to the bathroom and then the routine would start, but he stood up 25 minutes too early.

“I was so nervous,” Marimuthu said.

“I couldn’t sit in my chair. I had to go and hide,” he added.

The music finally started and the dancing commenced. At the end, the group created an arch for him to walk through, before going down on one knee.

“She was shocked. She didn’t expect it was for her,” Marimuthu said.

The video has been viewed nearly 40 000 times since it was posted on Facebook last week.

The couple plan to tie the knot in December next year.

(Source: News24)

