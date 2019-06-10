Watch: The heartbreak and human spirit at the 2019 Comrades cut off [video]

Share this article

















The Comrades Marathon is called the Greatest Human Race for many reasons. The challenge that runners put their bodies through, many of them ordinary people. Many of them running for a cause.

Of course, there are pros who take part, too. And they are a dream to watch.

It was inspiring to watch Edward Mothibi run a brilliant race to narrowly defeat three-time winner Bongmusa Mthembu to claim his maiden Comrades Marathon title. And it was inspiring to watch Gerda Steyn smashing the up-run record with a sensational race to win the women’s title.

The men and women who finish the race in less time than a normal workday for most of us – they’re special.

But the Comrades has something else that tmakes it incredibly special.

But there’s another reason why this is the greatest marathon in the world. It’s because of the scenes at the cut off that reminds us of the humanity we’re all capable of.

Despite feeling like we’re constantly at odds with each other, the Comrades Marathon always brings a little bit of light and hope.

When the legs say no, those running with you say yes. Strangers will pick each other up and carry each other over the finish line.

This year, over 21 000 runners started the Comrades in the morning. It’s one of the most incredible vibes you can ever dream of experiencing.

More than 21000 runners at the start line in Durban #comrades2019 https://t.co/J8Qx2ej06c pic.twitter.com/uME7sFzywE — Comrades Marathon (@ComradesRace) June 9, 2019

The humanity that thrives at the Comrades

The most dramatic moment of the #comrades2019 – so inspired by all these athletes. pic.twitter.com/0PSfFRowr1 — Matuba Mahlatjie (@MahlatjieMatuba) June 9, 2019

And then there are those who come so agonisingly close. Those who will carry on to the finish line even if they won’t get a medal. And there are those who will try again next year.

Watch: The heartbreak at the Comrades cut off

(Source: The South African)

