WC Hawks welcome officer convicted of double murder in CPT CBD

The Hawks in the Western Cape have welcomed the conviction of Cape Town Law Enforcement Officer, Morne Horn for last year’s shooting of an SAPS officer.

Thirty-eight-year old, Constable Thandimfundo Sigcu, was arresting a suspect for a drug related offence when Horne shot and killed him on the scene.

Sigcu was stationed at the Cape Town Central police station. Horn also shot the suspect who later died in hospital.

Horn has been found guilty on two counts of murder. He will be sentenced on February the 24th.

