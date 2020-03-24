WC Health Department: ‘We have enough resources’ amid influx in Covid-19 cases

Share this article

















As citizens ready themselves for the nationwide lockdown, the state has confirmed that the number of covid-19 cases has jumped to 554. Yesterday that number stood at 402. The Western Cape’s cases increased by 14 overnight, the province now has 113 confirmed cases.

Incoming head of the Western Cape Health Department Dr Keith Cloete said of the cases that the province has, 14 was outside the City of Cape Town and the rest remain infiltrated in the city cape town.

“It is spread across various suburbs,” stated Cloete.

Cloete reassured citizens that as the number of positive cases increase medical facilities will be equipped to handle the influx.

“We have enough resources to do testing initially, there comes a time, when it becomes so much and you cannot keep up with the testing, we’re not at that stage yet because we’re up to a hundred we will continue testing,” said Cloete.

Anyone that is experiencing symptoms is encouraged to get tested while the opportunity is freely available. However, as more and more cases come into facilities the task may become more challenging.

“We have sufficient medical supplies to deal with what normally comes at us, because of the lockdown we think there’s going to be a slowing down of managing ailments initially,” suggest Cloete.

Cloete reiterated that the state is doing it’s best under the circumstances.

“If the lockdown doesn’t scale down the numbers gravely then we are scaling up our supplies to be able to cope with what’s coming,” said Cloete.

Cloete reminded residents that social distancing is pivotal and that chronic medication cannot be the sole reason that elderly patients queue at day hospitals.

“We are looking at innovative ways to getting their medication to them,” said Cloete.

With the lockdown looming Cloete suggested that plans to curb long-winded queues need to facilitated much quicker.

Cloete also advised that people who are not seeking emergency medical care to bombard public health facilities that could be utilized for the purpose of Covid-19 screening and/or other emergencies.

Lastly, Cloete encouraged residents to stay home, look after themselves and to not come into unnecessary contact with other people.

