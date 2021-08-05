WC hits its third peak of Covid-19

Share this article

















COMMUNITY

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has expressed his concern as the province breached the peak of its third covid-19 wave. An average of over 3 000 new diagnoses and nearly 340 admissions are being made daily.

There are also over 3 600 patients currently hospitalized as a result of the virus in the province. Western Cape head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete said that there is widespread community transmission, including household clusters.

According to Winde, the province is now recording an average of 108 Covid-19 related deaths every day.

On Wednesday, the premier rejected calls for the province to be placed under a heavier lockdown. He further strongly appealed to residents to practice non-pharmaceutical protocols.

VOC