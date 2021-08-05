Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

WC hits its third peak of Covid-19

News, VOC NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

COMMUNITY

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has expressed his concern as the province breached the peak of its third covid-19 wave. An average of over 3 000 new diagnoses and nearly 340 admissions are being made daily.

There are also over 3 600 patients currently hospitalized as a result of the virus in the province. Western Cape head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete said that there is widespread community transmission, including household clusters.

According to Winde, the province is now recording an average of 108 Covid-19 related deaths every day.

On Wednesday, the premier rejected calls for the province to be placed under a heavier lockdown. He further strongly appealed to residents to practice non-pharmaceutical protocols.

VOC


Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.