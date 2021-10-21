WC residents to brace for disruptive rainfall on Friday

Share this article

















The SA Weather Service has issued “Yellow” level 2 warning of disruptive rain over parts of the Western Cape and Northern Cape tomorrow.

The Western Cape is however expected to be harder hit and could face localized flash flooding and short-term disruption to essential services.

Severe thundershowers are predicted over a large area including the Cape Winelands, the Overberg region, and the Garden route from this afternoon.

VOC