WC SD dept urges youth not to succumb to recreational drug use during exams

Share this article

















The Western Cape Department of Social Development encouraged Grade 12 learners not to use illegal drugs to cope with the pressures of writing their final exams.

The department says the province is experiencing an increase in drug abuse among the youth. According to the department, more than 20 percent of people treated for drug use disorders in the province are under the age of 20.

Departmental Spokesman Joshua Chigome says the department would like parents and guardians to provide support to the learners during this challenging examination period.