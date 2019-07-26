‘We are witnessing a fight-back from gangs’: Fritz

Share this article

















There’s been shock and outrage following the murder of ANC-activist and an outspoken activist against gangsterism, Cynthia Stoulo in Valhalla Park on Thursday. Stoulo had been walking her 7-year-old child to school and chatting to elderly neighbours when she was shot and killed. Stoulo was gunned down in front of her son and sustained several shots to the face. She died on the scene. The suspect fled on foot and police have not made any arrests yet, but a murder case has been opened for investigation.

MEC for Community Safety Albert Fritz said since the deployment of the SANDF, there’s been an attempted fightback from gangs on the Cape Flats.

“I want gangsters to know that they will not win. The time for terrorising communities has come to an end,” he said.

Fritz has called on the SAPS Intelligence and Detective Services to urgently identify and arrest the gang leaders who gave the orders to shoot.

“Both Intelligence and Detective Services need to work together to ensure convictions of gang bosses, not just hitmen. I reiterate the City of Cape Town’s call for SAPS to visit the state-of-the-art Transport Management Centre to improve intelligence gathering and sharing.”

“I further call upon communities to work with their local SAPS and law enforcement to provide information leading to the successful detection, arrest and conviction of these criminals and gangsters.”

Members of the public can report any crime tip-offs to 10111 or the City of Cape Town’s Emergency Hotline on 021 480 7700. Additionally, illegal firearms can be reported to 078 330 9333.

Minister Fritz said thanks to the deployment of the SANDF and the increase in law enforcement, authorities are already beginning to see a change in murder statistics, and consequently gang-related violence. Statistics reveal that in the past weekend, there were 25 alleged murder admissions.

“This is more than half of the number of murders prior to the announcement and deployment of the SANDF. We’ve also seen no murders in Bonteheuwel since the deployment of 100 additional law enforcement officers on 2 July.”

