‘We’ll get it right in a year or two’ – Gordhan on Eskom

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Tuesday that the department and Eskom understood how frustrating load shedding was and that the embattled power utility would get it right in the next few years.

Gordhan, Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza and CEO Phakamani Hadebe, briefed the media on the state of the power utility.

“We understand the frustration and we want to apologise for the additional burden we are placing on the people of South Africa,” Gordhan said.

Eskom has been implementing stage 4 load shedding due to a shortage of available capacity.

