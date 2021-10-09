Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Wesbank fire claims four lives

Local, NewsNo Comments
Two adults and two children died in a fire in Wesbank, in the early hours of Saturday morning, October 9.

The City’s Fire & Rescue Service was alerted at about 00:50 that formal house was on fire in Ringwood Street.

Crews from Belhar, Bellville and Kuils River responded to to the incident. On arrival at the scene, the Officer was informed that the occupants were still inside the house.

Firefighters searched the premises and found the bodies of a man and woman, and two children (gender unknown). A 16 year old girl and a baby girl managed to escape the fire with minor burn wounds and were treated and transported to hospital.

The fire was extinguished at 01:30 and the scene handed over to the South African Police Service.

 


Wait a sec, saving restore vars.