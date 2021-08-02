Western Province confirmed as team name for new professional team

Share this article

















The Western Province Cricket Association are proud to announce that the new professional Men’s team which will compete in the 1st Division of the new domestic cricket structure in South Africa, will play under the historic and renowned Western Province name.

WPCA Brand and Sponsorship Manager David Brooke explained the decision: “When the new domestic structure was announced, we took all the feedback we received from a number of stakeholders on board and the overwhelming sentiment was there was an emotional connection to the Western Province name, a brand all our diverse cultures could connect with and to bring it back for our new professional team will hopefully attract the older generation back to Six Gun Grill Newlands and usher in a new generation of supporters to create new memories.

“Additionally, the feedback we received also included the view that there was undoubtedly a place for the ‘Blitz’ brand which we had built up huge brand equity with during the two years of the Mzansi Super League, so it was important to build on that momentum we started with on that brand for the premier T20 competition. Therefore, we will be playing as Six Gun Grill WP Blitz during the Mzansi T20 which means the WP brand will flow throughout all our domestic competitions. This kind of brand extension occurs with a number of County teams in the UK so there is successful precedent for this type of strategy,” Brooke added.

“As we move into this new era of domestic cricket, I am encouraged by witnessing the new generation of Six Gun Grill WP cricketers coming through our structures and into the professional team. We have a number of further announcements which we will be releasing over the next few weeks as we move closer to the season, so it’s a very exciting time for everyone associated with Western Province Cricket,” said WPCA interim CEO Tennyson Botes.

WPCA President Ashraf Burns: “I am delighted for our professional team to be playing under the WP banner as it is such a significant and historical brand in our region and I’m sure our supporters from every part of Cape Town can’t wait to be back to Six Gun Grill Newlands to come and support our WP teams.”

Six Gun Grill WP batsman Zubayr Hamza is looking forward to having the WP badge donning his playing shirt going forward. “We all know that people in Cape Town have an emotional attachment to the WP sports brand and with the new structure in place from this season, we have a huge responsibility as a group of players to appreciate those great cricketers who have come before us and to continue that legacy of success. We hope that we will be able to play in front of our supporters this season, in particular the ‘Blitz Brigade’ which I know will be out in full force during the Mzansi T20 competition.”

Six Gun Grill Marketing and e-Commerce Executive Peter Nordejee: “To have our brand associated with WP Cricket and Six Gun Grill Newlands is a huge honour, we can’t wait for the season to begin and wish the players and management everything of the best as they continue their build-up to the start of the season.”