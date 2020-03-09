Wife of SA’s first confirmed case of Co-VID 19 becomes third to be positively diagnosed

Share this article

















South African Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said all three patients who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus are in isolation.

In a statement on Sunday, Mkhize clarified that all those who were in direct contact with the first man to be diagnosed with coronavirus in Kwa Zulu Natal on Thursday have been traced.

Although the man traveled to Italy in a group of 10, only nine returned to South Africa.

One of his companions was a woman from Gauteng that tested positive for the virus on Saturday, while his wife tested positive on Sunday.

Mkhize said although the couple’s children have tested negative they will be considered potentially infected. They will not be attending school in order to minimize the risk of the virus potentially spreading.

The minster gave the assurance that the other six group members have undergone tests. Results are expected within 48 hours and will be made public soon.

Meanwhile, Provincial health departments have strongly condemned coronavirus hoaxes and urged the public to stop causing unnecessary panic by using the virus for personal gain.

It comes after a man in the Western Cape was caught out lying about having traveled to China in order to get ahead in a queue at a clinic.

The Eastern Cape Health Department is also taking legal action against a woman who allegedly lied about being an employee of the KwaZulu-Natal man who was South Africa’s first case.

The Western Cape Health Department also reiterated that there are no cases in the province. The results of the man who was tested at Tygerburg on Friday has come back negative.

VOC

Share this article

















Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments