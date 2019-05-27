Woman dies after house catches fire

A woman has died after a house caught alight in Bonteheuwel in Cape Town in the early hours of Monday morning.

The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse says the cause of the fire is being investigated.

“Three fire fighting appliances, a rescue vehicle and 14 staff members were in attendance. Upon arrival it was confirmed that one person was still inside the dwelling. Fire fighting as well as search and rescue operations ensued simultaneously. The fire was extinguished at 02:45 am. One adult female sustained fatal burn wounds. The cause of the fire is unknown,” says Carelse.

(Source: SABC News)

