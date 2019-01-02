Voice of the Cape
Wupperthal fire: Police investigating arson case after fire ravaged historic town

Western Cape police have confirmed that they are investigating a case of arson following a blaze that destroyed houses and buildings on Sunday in Wupperthal near Clanwilliam.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said they have opened an arson docket.

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his sadness over a fire which left at least 200 people homeless and destroyed historic buildings in the small Western Cape town of Wupperthal.

The small Cederberg town saw its Moravian Mission Station, clinic and town hall completely destroyed over the weekend.

(Source: News24)

