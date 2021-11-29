Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Yet another petrol price hike expected for Dec 2021

News, VOC News
Economists ominous predictions of fuel costing South Africans more than R20 a litre will soon become a reality. The department of Mineral Resources and Energy has announced yet another massive fuel price hike to kick in on midnight on Wednesday.

As 1 December 2021, both grades of petrol will increase by 81 cents per litre, diesel by around 74 cents and illuminating Paraffin by 42 cents per litre. The Automobile Association (AA) is among those who have questioned governments implementation of fuel levies and its subsequent influence on the petrol price.

“It is important to appreciate that fuel prices are soaring worldwide due to persistently high crude oil prices. Record pump prices have been experienced in many other countries,” the department said in a statement.

