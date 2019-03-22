‘Your martyrdom is a new life for New Zealand’: khutbah

In the wake of last Friday’s terrorist attack and mass shooting in two mosques

in Christchurch in New Zealand that claimed the lives of 50 innocent people and injured 42 while performing the Friday prayers. Imam Gamal Fouda – the surviving Imam of Al-Noor Mosque (one of the mosques in which the shooting took place) delivered this sermon on Friday

First Sermon (Khutbah):

Last Friday I stood in this mosque and saw the hatred and the rage in the eyes

of the terrorist who killed and martyred 50 innocent people, wounded 42, and

broke the hearts of millions around the world. Today from the same place I

look out and I see the love and compassion in the eyes of thousands of fellow

New Zealanders and human beings from across the globe, that fill the hearts of

millions more who are not with us physically, but in spirit.

This terrorist sought to tear our nation apart with an evil ideology that has torn

the world apart. But instead we have shown that New Zealand is unbreakable,

and that the world can see in us an example of love and unity. We are broken

hearted, but we are not broken. We are alive. We are together. We are

determined to not let anyone divide us. We are determined to love one

another, and to support each other.

This evil ideology of white supremacy did not strike us first, yet it struck us

hardest. The number of people killed is not ordinary, but the solidarity in New

Zealand is extraordinary.

To the families of the victims, your loved ones did not die in vain. Their blood

has watered the seeds of hope. Through them, the world will see the beauty of

Islam, and the beauty of our unity. And Allah the Almighty says “do not say of

those who have been killed in the way of Allah that they are dead, they are

alive rejoicing with their Lord.” (3;169), They were the best of us, taken from

us on the best of days, in the best of places and performing the best of actions.

And they are not just martyrs of Islam, but they are martyrs for this nation.

Our loss of you, is a gain to New Zealand’s unity and strength.

Your departure is an awaking not just for our nation, but for all humanity.

Your martyrdom is a new life for New Zealand and a chance of prosperity for

many.

Our assembly here, with all the shades of our diversity is a testament of our

joint humanity.

We are here in our hundreds and thousands unified for one purpose – That

hate will be undone, and love will redeem us.

We are taught by our Prophet Muhammed Peace and Blessings be upon him

that you can never truly show gratitude to the AL-Mighty God, if you are

incapable of thanking your fellow man.

To the people of New Zealand – Thank you.

Thank you for your Tears

Thank you for your Haka

Thank you for your flowers

Thank you for your love and compassion.

To our Prime Minister – Thank you.

Thank you for your leadership, it has been a lesson for the World’s leaders.

Thank you for holding our families close and honouring us with a simple scarf.

Thank you for your words and tears of compassion.

Thank you for being one WITH US.

Thank you to the New Zealand Government and to all the wonderful people

who have shown us that we matter and are not forgotten.

Thank you to our police force and front-line services.

You put our lives before your own every day.

Thank you to the neighbours who opened their doors to save us from the killer.

Thank you to those who pulled over their cars to help us.

Thank you to those who brought us food and held us when we found it difficult

to stand.

Thank you New Zealand for teaching the world what it means to love and care.

To my brothers and sisters, those who are here today to perform the weekly

Friday prayer.

Thank you for coming together once again. It is easy to feel lost after the

trauma you and I experienced. But The promise of Allah made to us is true:

“Give glad news to the Patient – Those who when afflicted they say, To Allah

we all belong, and to Him we shall return. They are those upon whom God’s

Mercy descends”.(2;156)

Thank you for your strength and your forgiveness. Thank you for your anger

that is restrained and for your mercy that is over-flowing.

Thank you for your steadfastness and standing tall when many others would

fall.

Second Sermon (Khutbah):

Islamophobia KILLS. Muslims have felt its pain for many years. It has killed

before in Canada and its brutality was used against teens in Norway and

against innocent Muslims in the UK, USA and other countries around the

world.

Islamophobia is REAL. It is a targeted campaign to influence people to

dehumanise and irrationally fear Muslims. To fear what we wear, To fear the

choice of food we eat, To fear the way we pray and To fear the way we

practice our faith.

We call upon Governments around the world to bring an end to hate speech

and the politics of fear. The martyrdom of 50 innocent people and the injury of

42 last Friday did not come over night, it was the result of the anti-Islamic and

anti-Muslim rhetoric by some political leaders, some media agencies and

others.

Last week’s event is proof and evidence to the entire world that terrorism has

no colour, has no race and has no religion. The rise of white supremacy and

right-wing extremism is a great global threat to mankind AND THIS MUST END

NOW!

I want to take this opportunity to thank my Muslim and non-Muslim brothers

and sisters for attending today and I would also like to thank our international

guests who are with us and had come to our support and aid in these difficult

times and moments.

SUPPLICATION (DUA’A)

O’ Allah have mercy upon us all.

O’ Allah have mercy upon those who were massacred last week.

O’ Allah grant them the highest level of Paradise.

O’ Allah grant the injured a speedy recovery and grant the families of the

victims patience.

O’ Allah grant our nation and country New Zealand peace, security and

protect it and its people from all evils.

O’ Allah grant the entire world peace, security and prosperity.

God defend our free land, God defend New Zealand…

AMEEN…

