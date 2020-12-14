Youth not adhering to COVID-19 protocols

Share this article

















According the statement released by the Department of Health on Sunday evening, 170 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, with the Eastern Cape recording the most number of fatalities at 94.

Young people are considered to be at higher risk of contracting COVID-19, and yet many don’t adhere to protocols, including the wearing of masks.

SABC News spoke to some young people in and around Johannesburg, and this is what they had to say.

“We are no longer wearing the masks. We only wear masks when we get into shops. The moment you exit the shop you remove the mask.”

“I always keep my mask on for my safety and the other fellow’s safety. However, I try my best to keep away from people not doing so much close contact. Well, every time I go to public spaces like the shopping malls, funerals, I do wear a mask, keep social distance,” said another young person,

On Sunday South Africa registered a further 7 999 new coronavirus cases bringing the cumulative number of cases to 860 964.

This comes as the country expects President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation on Monday on the country’s response to the increasing numbers of infections, with many expecting stricter regulations as the country deals with the second wave.

According to a statement released by the Department of Health on Sunday evening, 170 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, with the Eastern Cape recording the most number of fatalities at 94.

“Free State 11; Gauteng 3; Kwa-Zulu Natal 4; Northern Cape 4, and Western Cape 54. This brings the total deaths to 23 276.”

Monday’s address by President Ramaphosa follows a meeting with the country’s National Corona Command Council and government officials this weekend.

Meanwhile, the MEC for Health in the Eastern Cape Sindiswa Gomba has tested positive for COVID-19. She is in self isolation.

The MEC is subjecting herself to contact tracing so they can locate everyone she came into contact with.

She is asymptomatic and will be working from home.

Source: SABC News