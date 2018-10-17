Zondi testifies that Omotoso raped her in various places

Cheryl Zondi, 22, weeps as she testifies during the trial against controversial Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused Zukiswa Sitho and Lusanda Sulani at the Port Elizabeth High Court.

The first victim testifying against Nigerian pastor, Timothy Omotoso, has told the High Court in Port Elizabeth that she was raped by Omotoso in various places, as the church was touring.

Cheryl Zondi left the Jesus’s Dominion International Church after allegedly being raped and sexually abused since the age of 14.

Omotoso and two co- accused are charged with 97 charges of a sexual nature.

Zondi was questioned by advocate Peter Daubermann‚ a legal representative for Omotoso.

“Your evidence is that you were raped in various places? //Yes.// You were raped in Durban, PE, Richards Bay, Cape Town, East London, Gauteng, Israel, Nigeria, Secunda and Bloemfontein? // Yes//. I want to refer you to count 22, the rape charge against accused number one. The allegation there is that he raped you in Umhlanga Rocks, PE, Israel, Nigeria – those four places. Did you tell the prosecutor that you were raped in all these other places as well?//Yes// So I suppose you can’t explain why he didn’t include those locations in the charge sheet?// I can’t.

[Source: SABC News]