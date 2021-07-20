Zuma’s fraud and corruption case postponed to 10 August 2021

Share this article

















Former president Jacob Zuma’s fraud and corruption case has been postponed to 10 August 2021 in the High Court in Pietermaritzburg.

On Monday, his lawyers argued that the virtual hearing of his case would compromise his right to a fair trial. But the National Prosecuting Authority dismissed that as another delaying tactic by the former president.

Zuma had asked for his fraud and corruption trial scheduled to take place in the High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Monday to be postponed for a week.

Zuma was set to make a “special plea” to be acquitted without trial. His lawyers say he wants to testify orally as part of this plea.

In an application to the court, Zuma’s lawyers have cited violent disruptions preventing them from meeting with him as a key reason for asking for the postponement.

They are also against a digital hearing.

Source: SABC News