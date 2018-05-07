8 people perish in a blaze in Taiwan Informal settlement

Eight people have died in a blaze in Taiwan Informal settlement in Khayelitsha. The Fire and Rescue Services responded to the fire just after 01h30 on Monday morning where four informal structures were destroyed.

Twenty-two people were displaced due to the blaze.

The City’s Wayne Dyason said two adult females, three male minors and one female minor sustained fatal burns.

Dyason said the cause of the fire is undetermined at this stage.

“The incident has been handed to the South African Police Service for further investigation.”

VOC 91.3fm

Comments

comments