Authorities out in full force on New Years weekend

The City of Cape Town’s emergency, law enforcement and traffic services have been deployed in the central city and other popular destinations for the traditional New Year’s Eve mass celebrations. New Year’s Eve draws huge crowds to central Cape Town, the V&A Waterfront, beaches and places of entertainment.

“As huge crowds congregate for the final countdown to 2018, our staff will be busy patrolling and monitoring celebrations. A number of integrated operations are planned with other role-players and these include roadblocks, roaming vehicle checkpoints, and increased law enforcement visibility,” said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security; and Social Services, JP Smith.

The City has warned that a zero tolerance approach will be taken by all safety staff over this weekend.

“We will have maximum deployment of staff across the city and beach areas, with Metro Police, Traffic Services and Law Enforcement staff deploying alongside the South African Police Service. Motorists found to be over the legal alcohol limit or in possession of illegal substances will be arrested,” said Smith.

The public is reminded to report all emergencies to the 107 Public Emergency Call Centre by dialling 107 from a landline or 021 480 7700 from a cell phone.

“I appeal to motorists not to drink and drive, and for revellers to consume alcohol responsibly. Arrange for a designated driver, or use the MyCiTi services that are available over the weekend,” said Smith.

The last MyCiTi buses will depart from the V&A Waterfront to the civic centre at 02:00 on New Year’s Day. For further information on the MyCiTi festive season services, please go to https://myciti.org.za/en/about/media-marketing/myciti-news/festive-season-services/

The City appeals to the public to please adhere to the following safety guidelines:

· Be aware of your surroundings at all times

· Do not bring alcohol to beaches or other public spaces

· Only swim in designated areas

· Discharge fireworks in designated areas only

“The City’s safety staff work hard to ensure everyone’s safety, but I appeal to the public to play their part and work with us to ensure that the long weekend remains as incident-free as possible,” added Smith.

