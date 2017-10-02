Court to rule on E Cape ANC conference outcome

The East London High Court is on Monday morning expected to hand down judgment in an application to nullify the outcome of the ANC Eastern Cape conference, held over the weekend.

Four ANC delegates, representing a faction that supports Premier Phumuo Masualle, are challenging the election of Oscar Mabuyane to replace Masualle as provincial chairperson.

The conference was marred by violent clashes between different factions.

Mabuyane, the former provincial secretary, has been elected chairperson in a landslide win over Masualle who was the incumbent, at the party’s provincial conference in East London.

The Masualle faction’s lawyer, Advocate Mvuzo Notyesi says he’s been instructed to question the validity of delegates’ credentials and the legality of the whole conference.

[Source: SABC]

