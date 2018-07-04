De Lille wants executive powers back

Cape Town Mayor, Patricia De Lille says she is looking forward to having her executive powers back.

This after a court ruling which found the decision to strip her of her powers was flawed.

De Lille says the matter has been referred back to the council to review the decision during a meeting on 26 July.

Recently De Lille’s powers had been reduced to that of ceremonial while executive powers were vested to the mayoral committee.

De Lille says: “There is a legal opinion by Advocate Breytenbach SC that has spelt out the deficiencies in the resolution.”

“The way forward is that because it is a council decision, only council can review and rescind council decisions and that is why it must go back to council on the 26th of July,” she adds.

[Source: SABC]

