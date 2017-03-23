Delft community on edge as taxi violence continues

The situation in Delft seems calm at present, as police continue to monitor the area on Thursday. Residents reported this morning that gunshots were fired and local schools had to send learners home. The Delft Taxi Association and the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association are at war over taxi routes and illegal operators. The violence has left two drivers dead and many injured.

When VOC News arrived in the area at midday, residents were going about their normal routines, under the watchful eye of police. While some taxis were operating, there were no buses, as Golden Arrow suspended its operation following the stoning of buses this week. Commuters were reluctant to talk to journalists, with many saying the violence has people on edge.

“People are running with guns, they just shoot,” says one commuter,” Rusiela Davids.

Fears of safety for learners at a school are being heard by teachers and parents alike. A parent at a local primary school reported that gun shots were fires this morning, as parents took their children to school. Noorezaan Green from the student governing body at Sunray Primary school described it as “chaos”. The school is located next to the taxi rank in the area called Suburban.

“They were shooting and fighting and someone was dead in the road. We had to turn around,” said Green, who has four children at the school.

“The kids are writing exams and they had to cancel the exams. The teachers, parents and children are all in danger.”

A planned protest march by parents had to be cancelled due to the shooting. Green said parents were indifferent about the situation. She urged that the principal keep the school closed until the violence ceases.

“The people of Delft have to stand up for the kids. We cannot allow this kind of violence,” she said.

A teacher at the school, who asked not to be named, said all teachers were asked not to come to school on Thursday. But she said the concerns around the violence have been raised for years. While Delft police have only been able to provide a limited security, residents are calling for more involvement from the Department of Transport in controlling the ongoing issue.

“Last year there was a shooting and taxi drivers that were fighting were running in the school yard. They even shot one of the police vans and police just ran for their lives. Why does the department not tackle the situation?” she pleaded.

On Wednesday, the Department of Transport and Public Works said it was working closely with SAPS, traffic authorities and the City of Cape Town to address the current situation in Delft.

“Officials from my department attend daily meetings and briefings with the SAPS to advise on the regulatory aspects that impact on the present conflict,” said MEC Donald Grant.

Grant said he would place a notice in the Government Gazette in terms of Section 91 of the National Land Transport Act, to declare the Delft area a high risk area for public transport. Should the area be declared a high risk area, the Provincial Regulatory Entity (PRE) will be empowered to suspend operating licences to close certain ranks and to suspend operations by minibus taxis on identified routes.

“In order to avert such drastic measures, my department has, in the meantime appointed a group of seasoned, independent mediators to bring all parties involved in the conflict in Delft to the table, and to get them to cease hostilities and work towards a peaceful resolution.” VOC

