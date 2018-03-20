Disciplinary hearing to proceed with or without de Lille: DA

Chairperson of the Democratic Alliance’s Federal Executive, James Selfe says the disciplinary hearing against Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille will go ahead on Tuesday with or without her.

This after De Lille insisted that the process be opened to the public and media. She says she’s prepared to go to court to demand that the hearings be open.

However, Selfe says De Lille’s case is an internal party matter.

“We have a constitution and rules of practice in place, when Patricia de Lille became a member she served in the federal executive for many years, I don’t understand why she now wants to change the rules, the ordinary position is that these things are in private, she needs to make a case to the panel, the panel will hear that argument and make the judgment.”

De Lille faces charges of misconduct relating to her role as the leader of the DA caucus in the City of Cape Town. The DA is accusing her of covering up acts of corruption and maladministration in the council. De Lille says she’s not aware of the charges but is keen to state her side of the story.

“I’m gonna go in there and insist the hearing be opened, if the answer is no, I will ask the hearing be suspended until I can ask for court to rule that it must be opened, it think this hearing it’s all about public interest and transparency, the only difference is that, I’m the accused and I’m the one who wants this hearing to be opened.”

[Source: SABC]

