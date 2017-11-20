Egyptian court postpones Morsi’s trial to 3 December

An Egyptian court ruled Monday that the trial of former President Mohamed Morsi, who was ousted and imprisoned following a military coup in 2013, was postponed to conduct a medical examination.

The court postponed the hearing of Morsi and a number of other defendants who were accused of “espionage” to 3 December.

The court also ordered the medical examination to be carried out at Morsi’s expense.

Morsi is currently serving a 20-year jail term for “killing protesters”.

The former president is also standing trial on several charges ranging from a mass jailbreak to espionage.

Morsi, along with all of his co-defendants, insists that the charges are politically motivated.

Since Morsi’s overthrow, Egyptian authorities launched a relentless crackdown on dissent, killing hundreds of Morsi supporters and detaining thousands.

[Source: MEM]

