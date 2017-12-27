Fire ravaged VP community begin to rebuild their lives

With holiday celebrations in full swing, some 600 Valhalla Park residents have been left destitute. This after a fire ravaged more than 100 informal structures in Sevende Laan. Displaced residents are now left with the task of rebuilding their lives.

Ward Councillor Jonathan Cupido explains that the Solid Waste Department has been in the process of cleaning the area and removing the debris since 07h30 on Wednesday. Cupido says affected residents will be handed fire enhance kits on Thursday to facilitate the rebuilding process.

Displaced residents now find shelter in the Valhalla Park Community Centre, with some being housed with family members.

“There were a few people who during last night opted to stay on in the open space, because of either some things that they could save or items on their properties that they needed to protect overnight.”

Items that remain on the affected area are expected to be removed by Wednesday evening.

Moving forward, Cupido says residents will temporarily return to reconstructed informal homes on their plots, but are expected to be relocated to a formal housing project in Valhalla Park.

“We have a housing project that we are busy with within the Valhalla Park area, where most of the people are beneficiaries of, so when the housing project is complete, they will move over.

“The project was delayed due to intimidation. But, on a more senior level within the city we are working to have the project restarted.”

Cupido encourages anyone who is able to assist the displaced victims to contact him on 084 865 8122.

VOC 91.3fm

Comments

comments