Govt had to act quickly on Eskom: Ramaphosa

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says government realised it had to act quickly on Eskom when a preparatory meeting was held ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Ramaphosa was speaking at the South Africa Business Dinner hosted by Brand South Africa on the side-lines of the WEF in Davos, Switzerland.

He says it was at that meeting that the penny dropped and government realised it had to move quickly on Eskom, announcing a new board for the power utility among other measures.

Ramaphosa says, “It was when a business leader in our preparatory meeting stood up and said we may just as well not go to Davos, the Eskom challenge is much bigger than we ever thought and if we don’t attend to it immediately this country is going to be in serious trouble, that is when we heard the sound of the penny dropping. We went to the President for the problem to be resolved right away.”

Ramaphosa will meet British Prime Minister Theresa May, Danish Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen as part of forging partnerships between South Africa and members of the international community that will be mutually beneficial and will contribute to the resolution of issues facing the global community.

He will also hold an international press conference at the WEF Media Village, in addition to high-level interviews with global television networks, as part of building confidence in South Africa among stakeholders who are not present at the Forum.

[Source: SABC]

Comments

comments