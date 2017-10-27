Hanover Park takes ownership of their streets

Religious leaders in Hanover Park will mobilize residents to “take back their streets” at a multi–faith community safety initiative this weekend. Members of the Muslim and Christian clergy will host a vigil in the area on Friday night to pray for victims of gang violence, ahead of a weekend of planned activities to highlight the importance of community involvement in the fight against drugs and gangsterism. Gang violence has spiked in recent months, with the latest crime statistics showing that the highest numbers of murders have been recorded in the Western Cape.

“Crime, especially gangsterism, affects us all,” said programme co-ordinator and MJC Member Maulana Tahaa Rodrigues.

“Not only Muslims but non-Muslims are affected too. It’s about time we work together to take ownership of our streets and community.”

Rodriques said community leaders were concerned about the state of Phillans Park, also known as the Jungle Park, which was earmarked for an upgrade by the City of Cape Town last year. Construction workers left the site in August 2017 and never returned.

“Jungle Park was declared a red zone because gangsters are always shooting across the park,” explained Maulana Rodrigues.

“Two months ago, the construction workers who were tasked to build a state of the art recreational park for our children, downed tools and never returned because their lives were in danger. This is adults we’re speaking about. What about children who are meant to use the park? What’s the use government invests in our areas for lavish parks but children cannot make use of the facilities? The issue of gangsterism must be addressed first.”

The event is being organised by the Muslim Judicial Council, Al Quds Foundation and Islamic Relief. The community safety awareness programme starts on Friday, 27th October from 7 pm to 10 pm and includes motivational talks from religious leaders, an address by the ward councillor, the Community Policing Forum and the Newfields Neighbourhood watch.

On Saturday, from 10 am until Sunday 3 am, children will have a chance to play freely without the threat of violence. There will be jumping castles, face-painting facilities, netball and soccer matches as well as other games that aim to entertain the youth. The Church choir, Qasida groups and other entertainment will be made available. Residents have the option to camp out the entire evening until 3 m the next morning.

Religious leaders of Hanover Park called on IRSA to supply the children with party packs.

“As Islamic Relief we take particular interest in the well-being of children. We believe that all children have a right to personal dignity and protection from abuse, and recognise the special responsibility and duty of the community to create a safe environment for children,” said IRSA COO, Yusuf Mohammed.

He believes it is essential for all community stakeholders to engage in proactive measures to protect children from physical, psychological and emotional harm.

“It is our sincere hope that this initiative will be the beginning of religious and community leaders playing a meaningful role in developing and building the community of Hanover Park,” he continued.

Rodrigues said this is a pilot project and urged residents to remain proactive in their communities.

“If this project proves well, we will move to other areas like Manenberg, Lavender Hill and Elsies River, InshaAllah.”

[Source: MJC / VOC]

