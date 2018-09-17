Heideveld to receive R13m ECD centre

The City of Cape Town commenced with the construction of a R13 million state-of-the-art Early Childhood Development Centre (ECD) in Heideveld, Cape Town. The official sod turning for the construction commenced last week and was visited by Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security and Social Services, Alderman JP Smith.

Although the ECD’s main aim is to cater to the educational needs of children aged between 0-9-years, it is expected to serve as a multi-purpose building that the community will have access to for projects, including youth programmes.

“The Heideveld Early Childhood Development (ECD) Centre is being built at a cost of R13 million, and approximately 150 children in the infant, toddler and preschooler age groups will be accommodated at the facility. The ECD will serve the Heideveld, Welcome Estate and Vanguard communities.”

Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast Beat, Smith explained that following public participation, the City abandoned its plans to re-create the clinic as other areas of interest were identified. However, Smith said it is difficult to know how much public participation is required for programmes of his nature.

“We could literally go forever with changing and redesigning, but at some point we need to get on with the business of delivery. We are bound by the financial year imposed [on us]by legislation. We have to get building, so [that]we can spend the budget given to us by the end of this year,” said Smith.

According to the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research the area of Heideveld has reflected a deficit in the area of early Childhood Development Centres.

Smith had urged the public to assist in protecting the site. He said many projects around the City have failed due to frequent vandalism of sites.

Smith said the building should be one that the community can take pride in.

Smith said in a statement released by the City of Cape Town that the centre was designed to be water and energy efficient and is expected to boast material that provides natural ventilation and lighting for long-term sustainability.

“It really is going to be quite impressive with solar panels and lots of natural lighting. There will be the on-site storage of water, which will make the food garden possible. Architects did everything they could to make the building as sustainable and green as possible,” he elaborated.

Meanwhile, describing ECD’s as a “tool to succeed”, mayco member for Area South, councillor Siyabulela Mamkeli, said the centres introduce children to structured environments to facilitate healthy learning.

“These are appropriate behaviours that are necessary in order to promote socialising and learning skills so that they are able to adapt to society and to what is socially acceptable at a later stage in their lives,” Mamkeli continued.

