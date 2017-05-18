Lynne Brown accused of misleading parliament on Eskom contracts

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown is accused of misleading parliament over a Gupta linked company.

Trillian Capital Partners is owned by Salim Essa, who’s said to have links to the controversial family.

The AmaBhungane investigative team reports that Trillian Capital Partners received the money to buy Optimum Coal Holdings from Eskom.

This latest revelation follows reports that Eskom CEO Brian Molefe and board chair Ben Ngubane, had tried to force former minerals resources minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi, to shut down minerals giant Glencore.

Minister Brown has previously denied this.

[Source: ENCA]

Comments

comments