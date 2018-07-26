MJC Womens Forum to focus on women’s self-development for Women’s Day

In what is planned to be the event of the year, the MJC Women’s Forum (MJCWF) will be hosting a

luncheon to celebrate Women’s Day under the theme, ‘Honouring Remarkable Women’.

This is the second year the Women’s Forum is hosting an event celebrating National Women’s Day

and more than 600 women of all backgrounds are expected to attend.

“Our event aims to create a common space where, as women, we can draw on each other’s

strengths, share in our successes and hold each other through our challenges,” said MJCWF Chairperson,

Mualima Khadija Patel-Allie.

In attendance will be the prolific speaker and transformational coach, Mualima Abeeda Peer, who

has extensive experience in the management and nurturing of marital and social relationships.

Mualima is currently involved in marriage counselling throughout South Africa. She also counsels on

family and social issues that confront Muslim families.

“We are excited to host Mualima Abeeda at our luncheon. She is a prolific speaker who will

challenge our norms and create a safe space for our self-development. At this year’s luncheon, she

speaks about nurturing and replenishing the self,” Mualima Patel-Allie said.

“In our own spaces — as a mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt, niece, etc — we are social

change makers. Oftentimes, our energies are devoted to this task, working at our relationships with

our spouse, our children, our parents, our extended family, our colleagues or our friends, to the

detriment of nurturing our greatest asset, ourselves! This is your chance to change your perspective

and create a happier environment for you and your family,” Mualima Patel-Allie continued.

All funds raised will go toward the projects of the Women’s Forum which includes, Pink Hijab Day

(raising awareness about breast cancer amongst Muslims), Projects that Educate women on Gender

Based Violence, Training of community leaders, etc.

The Luncheon will be held on National Women’s Day, 9 August 2018 at the Darul Islam Boy’s

Campus Hall starting at 11h00 and promises to entertain, inspire and rejuvenate the self over plates of

delicious food.

For tickets, contact Sister Majidah Emandien on 021 684 4600 or Zarina Colbie on 079 789 4612

