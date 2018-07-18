New hifz programme to give support to students going back to school

The integration of full-time hifz students back into the secular education system has always been a concern for parents and teachers, but now with a new academic programme, things could be easier for students. On Wednesday, the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) launched a historic Haafith Academic Support programme, in collaboration with the Western Cape Education Department (WCED), the MJC’s Department of Quranic Affairs, Awqaf (SA) and Haafith schools of Cape Town at the MJC offices today. Haafith Schools are institutes that teach the memorization of the Holy Quran.

The programme aims to academically educate haafith students on Saturdays. The classes are taught by retired educators who dedicate their time to teach the required subjects – making learners eligible to return to the school environment in the appropriate grade.

“You cannot take religious studies away from a child and only give them academic studies. Nor can you just focus on religious studies. The spiritual part of the child is just as important as the academic part of the child. When you put it together, you develop the child holistically,” said MJC president Shaykh Irfaan Abrahams.

The WCED’s provincial manager for Western Cape Schools, Saul Philander, explains the need for Hifdth schools.

“There is a very important role that hifz schools play in the role of a child. But we want a balance so that when the child returns, there must be a seamless integration into the school system. What we suggested, as stated in the MOU, is that every hifz school is the responsibility of the MJC,” he said.

The programme also requires parents to complete a special home-schooling form arranged between the MJC and the WCED. This will ensure learners remain registered with the WCED through the CEMIS number.

The MJC would also assist Haafith schools in the curriculum, the upskilling of educators, administrative functions and infrastructure requirements as per municipal by-laws.

Haafith schools who are compliant with the above are issued with a compliance certificate, valid for one year.

“This ground-breaking project – a first for South Africa – comes at no cost to the Haafith schools,

parents and learners,” said the MJC’s Head of Education, Shaykh Riad Fataar.

“We thank Awqaf SA for sponsoring this project and we welcome further financial assistance from other sponsors to further expand the programme,” Shaykh Fataar concluded.

The Haafith schools received compliance certificates today include:

Al Furqaan Hifth School

Madrasatu Nur Hifth School

Tayyibah Al Nashr Institute

Darul Qur’aan Institute

Dairatul Ilm Haafith School

Markaz Iqraa il Quraan

Al Tartil Hifth Institute

Crescent Hifth School

Zain bin Thabiet Ghaafieth Academy

Dar al-Shifaa’ Haafith School

Dar al-Tarbiyah Quraan Institute

Ibn Al-Jazary Institute

Jam’eyyatul Qurra Male and Female Hifth Institute

Madrasa Ahlil Quraan Male and Female Haafith School

The MJC has urged Haafith schools to sign up as soon as possible.

