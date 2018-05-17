NFP submits motion to downgrade SA embassy in Israel

The National Freedom Party (NFP) leader and parliamentarian, Ahmed Munzoor Shaik Emam, has tabled a draft resolution calling for the unconditional downgrade of the South African Embassy in Tel Aviv to a liaison office. Speaking at the Goodhope Building in the precinct of Parliament on Thursday, Eman said while he does not expect the Democratic Alliance to respond positively, he is confident that the motion will be successful. Eman says the motion will be tabled in Parliament in the next sitting.

The African National Congress, during its 54th National Conference, in December 2017, called for the downgrading of the South African Embassy to a liaison office, but this has not yet been implemented by national government. On Monday, the government took a decision to withdraw SA ambassador to Israel Sisa Ngombane, in response to the Israeli army’s bloody massacre of more than 60 Palestinians protesting in peaceful demonstrations near the Gaza border. While the decision was lauded by some, many pro-Palestinian activists believe government now needs to act on its promise to downgrade the SA embassy.

“South Africans are all aware of the crisis in the Middle East, all who have not been corrupted or blinded by prejudice can see clear as day light that it is a typical story of David and Goliath. The endless barbaric acts of terrorism perpetuated against the Palestinians by the apartheid Israel regime, the mass murder of innocent Palestinians including women and children are done with absolute impunity,” said Shaik-Emam.

“It is clear that this impunity is a result of decades of complete unaccountability, a world where countries allow murder and then, at best, issue press statements, recalls or withdrawals of an ambassador – but this is too soft and temporary. Countries, including South Africa have been far too patient while people are killed and international law is ignored. Today we want action. Today the NFP will help ensure that action is taken against the Apartheid regime of Israel. The time to act is now, all the rhetoric in the world is fruitless if no real action is taken – I and we as the NFP will shake this parliament and government into action! The NFP wants decisive action, but more importantly we want real action.”

The NFP’s resolution aims to give practical support to the oppressed people of Palestine.

“What the people of Palestine are experiencing is no different to what we South Africans faced during apartheid. The effects of which our people are still confronted with today. The ANC has a resolution now let’s make it a government decision! We call upon the ANC and all members of parliament to vote in support of this resolution and we are confident that all efforts will be made to ensure that we can swiftly table the motion. It is the first step but most importantly let’s take it and take it now, because that is what our people want.”

Shaik-Emam said he hopes to engage the minister and president to call for the executive to implement this as soon as possible. VOC

