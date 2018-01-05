No cause for panic over tertiary registration: government

Higher Education Deputy Minister Buti Manamela said there won’t be any mayhem at tertiary institutions when registration opens.

He was speaking after the announcement of the matric results in Johannesburg.

President Jacob Zuma promised free education for most South African students.

But only those who have applied online and have received a firm offer from tertiary institutions will be eligible.

“What we want to assure all students is that there’s absolutely no chaos anticipated,” he said.

On Tuesday, Universities South Africa (USAF) released a statement saying universities will not accommodate any walk-in applications from prospective students when registration opens.

USAF said it was concerned by comments made by the EFF who called on poor students to invade universities and colleges for enrolment.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) student command on Thursday said all students passing matric must report to their nearest university on Friday.

It’s warning that if they’re not granted access, then no one will be allowed onto campus.

[source: eNCA]

Comments

comments