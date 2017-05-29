No SAfricans injured in Medina bus accident

By Faizel Patel

A local travel agent has told Radio Islam that reports about a South African family injured in a bus collision are false adding that the family were involved in a separate accident.

Six people were killed and 81 others injured including in a five-bus collision on Madinah-Qassim highway.

It’s understood the accident occurred near Saqryat Qabra bridge close to Jabal Tamiah, 225 km from provincial capital Buraidah.

The buses were returning to the Eastern Province, Riyadh, and to United Arab Emirates.

It is believed that the deceased include Bangladeshis, Indians and other nationalities.

According to official sources, the accident occurred due to adverse weather conditions in which poor visibility caused the collision.

Travel agent Fazila Malek says the South Africans are recovering after their accident.

“The accident that took place in Medina has got nothing to do with the South Africans that was involved in the buses at all. They had a separate accident in their car, The three South Africans that was involved had a private car from Makkah to Medina. They were critical but Alhamdulillah on day to day basis they are improving.”

[Source: Radio Islam]

