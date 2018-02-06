Parly presiding officers to meet with opposition

The presiding officers of Parliament will on Tuesday hold a meeting with political parties represented in the National Assembly. Some of the opposition parties are hoping that the meeting will resolve their concerns around who will deliver the State-of-the-Nation-Address (SONA) on Thursday.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Front (EFF) wrote to National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete requesting that President Jacob Zuma not be allowed to deliver the address.

On Monday, the EFF told the media in Johannesburg that it was considering getting a court interdict to stop Zuma from delivering the SONA on Thursday.

The DA first wants the African National Congress (ANC) to resolve whether the President will serve the remainder of his term. The EFF has been calling for a special sitting to allow for a motion of no confidence in Zuma. The debate for the motion has been set for February 22. Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo however says the Speaker wants to brief the parties about SONA preparations.

“Political parties have written to the Speaker, and the Speaker has responded comprehensively with regard to what her decision is and her view with regard to the matter – that matter we believe is settled and dealt with,” says Mothapo.

